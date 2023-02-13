Marshall questions witnesses in hearing on 2023 Farm Bill

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Witnesses were questioned and commitments were made with Senator Roger marshall during a recent hearing on the 2023 Farm Bill.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says on Thursday, Feb. 9, he questioned witnesses during a Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition & Forestry’s second hearing on the 2023 Farm Bill.

Sen. Marshall noted that the legislation is a 5-year package crucial to provide support to Kansas’ agriculture industry. During the hearing, he said he focused on the bill’s commodity programs, crop insurance and credit titles. He used his time to stress the importance of the safety net programs for production agriculture and the importance of keeping food affordable.

Marshall indicated that he also gained the commitment of Zach Ducheneaux, Administrator of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency to make technical changes to current law to ensure ranchers that suffer from wildfire losses outside normal grazing season can be compensated under its emergency programs.

In December 2021, the Senator said the state was plagued with strong and damaging winds that reached up to 100 mpg. Unfortunately, federal programs were unable to cover damages to pastureland due to USDA regulations.

“This is the number one farm bill hearing we’re going to have for producers in Kansas. I have no doubt without crop insurance, without the title I funding, many farmers would be out of business,” Marshall said. “Crop insurance and Title I funding are working to keep the cost of food down… without crop insurance, without Title I funding, that budget would be the roof as well that allows farmers to stay in production allowing them to produce next year’s crop.”

Marshall noted that he questioned Administrator Ducheneaux on available programs and asked if he supports adjusting the regulations or statute to insure future losses of nature are covered.

“We would sure welcome an opportunity to engage on some technical assistance on that to make sure we got it right, had a chance to get out and visit a couple of those affected ranches out in that part of the country and it was devastating,” Ducheneaux responded. “We have to do a better job on this and we look forward to working with your team.”

On Feb. 1, Marshall said the Senate Committee held its first hearing on the 2023 Farm Bill and discussed the trade and horticulture titles. He used his time during this hearing to gather witness testimony on market access for American agriculture products.

Marshall noted that the original farm bill - the Agricultural Adjustment Act - was a federal law passed in 1933 as part of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal. It offered farmers subsidies in exchange for limiting the production of certain crops. These were meant to limit overproduction so crop prices could increase.

