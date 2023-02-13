Marshall joins Republican colleagues to disapprove new WOTUS Rule

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has joined Republican colleagues in a resolution of disapproval to bar the proposed Waters of the United States Rule.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he has joined Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.V.) in her Congressional Review Act resolution of disapproval for the recently announced Waters of the United States Rule. He joined 48 Republican colleagues on the resolution.

If enacted, Marshall indicated that the resolution would prevent the proposed WOTUS rule from going into effect.

“President Biden’s reckless expansion of the WOTUS rule is only adding more regulations and red tape to everyday life in Kansas,” Marshall said. “If allowed to go into effect, this rule will negatively impact farmers and ranchers, rural landowners, road and bridge contractors and residential developers, working against the growth and prosperity every Kansas community is trying to achieve. The goal of providing clean water for Americans should not come at the cost of substantial economic disruptions and regulatory uncertainty.”

Marshall noted that major national organizations in the agriculture, housing and construction industries have opposed to the proposed rule.

In 2015, the Senator said the Obama administration finalized a rule to expand the definition of the Waters of the United States which gave the government authority to regulate water on land in Kansas. This created confusion and red tape for those in a state known for its agriculture sector.

Following this, Marshall noted that the Trump administration released another proposed rule to replace the 2015 one with a new rule that provided more certainty for farmers with established clear and reasonable definitions. This new rule was finalized in 2022.

On his first day, Marshall said President Joe Biden signed an executive order to roll back the Trump order which began the revert back to the Obama WOTUS rule.

