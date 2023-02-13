Marshall joins Republican colleagues to disapprove new WOTUS Rule

FILE - Perry Lake
FILE - Perry Lake(Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 7:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has joined Republican colleagues in a resolution of disapproval to bar the proposed Waters of the United States Rule.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he has joined Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.V.) in her Congressional Review Act resolution of disapproval for the recently announced Waters of the United States Rule. He joined 48 Republican colleagues on the resolution.

If enacted, Marshall indicated that the resolution would prevent the proposed WOTUS rule from going into effect.

“President Biden’s reckless expansion of the WOTUS rule is only adding more regulations and red tape to everyday life in Kansas,” Marshall said. “If allowed to go into effect, this rule will negatively impact farmers and ranchers, rural landowners, road and bridge contractors and residential developers, working against the growth and prosperity every Kansas community is trying to achieve. The goal of providing clean water for Americans should not come at the cost of substantial economic disruptions and regulatory uncertainty.”

Marshall noted that major national organizations in the agriculture, housing and construction industries have opposed to the proposed rule.

In 2015, the Senator said the Obama administration finalized a rule to expand the definition of the Waters of the United States which gave the government authority to regulate water on land in Kansas. This created confusion and red tape for those in a state known for its agriculture sector.

Following this, Marshall noted that the Trump administration released another proposed rule to replace the 2015 one with a new rule that provided more certainty for farmers with established clear and reasonable definitions. This new rule was finalized in 2022.

On his first day, Marshall said President Joe Biden signed an executive order to roll back the Trump order which began the revert back to the Obama WOTUS rule.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family, friends and the community witnessed a historical moment after the first indigenous...
Countryside United Methodist Church welcomes first indigenous bishop
One man suffered an infection from a brown recluse spider bite about five years ago, after...
Pest control expert hospitalized by spider bite, now shares tips to avoid
Show us your chiefs!
SHOW US YOUR CHIEFS!
Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office badge
Father, son arrested following alleged meth lab fire at Pottawatomie Co. home
A dog owner in Kansas says he find out his pet ingested meth while walking in the park.
‘Shocked’: Dog rushed to vet clinic after ingesting meth at park

Latest News

FILE
Marshall questions witnesses in hearing on 2023 Farm Bill
FILE
Kansas Senators challenge President’s plan to cancel student loan debt
Officials say the object was downed because it was flying at about 40,000 feet and posed a...
Questions remain about unidentified object shot down over Alaska
The FBI has discovered an additional document with classified markings at former Vice President...
FBI removes 1 classified document during Pence home search