Manhattan officials search for information after woman assaulted, threatened

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - After a woman was assaulted and threatened and assaulted over the weekend, officials in Riley County are searching for information.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that just before 7:15 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, officials were called to the 3000 block of Kimball Ave. with reports of aggravated assault.

When officials arrived, they said a 31-year-old female victim reported a man that she knew had hit her and made threats to use a weapon on her.

Officials have not indicated that any arrests have been made in connection to this incident. If anyone has information about the crime, they should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.