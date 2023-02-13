Man wanted in Florida arrested following wrong way chase on I-70 in Kansas

Brandon Capps
Brandon Capps(Wabaunsee County Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 9:10 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A man wanted on violent felony warrants out of Florida has been arrested after leading officials in Kansas on a chase down the wrong way of Interstate 70.

The Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office says that on Thursday, Feb. 9, officials attempted to make contact with a driver on I-70 following traffic violations. When they requested the driver identify himself, he sped away.

The suspect, later identified through Wabaunsee Co. booking records as Brandon M. Capps, 36, continued to speed the wrong way down I-70 and put other drivers at risk.

The Sheriff’s Office indicated that air and ground assets were deployed to aid in the apprehension effort. However, the suspect remained on the loose. Officials also learned at this point that Capps had active violent crime felony warrants out of Florida.

Shortly after he arrived on the scene, officials said Sgt. Ralph Dunn found tire tracks that led off the interstate. He followed the tracks and found Capps’ abandoned vehicle.

“We were calling him bloodhound yesterday,” said Cpl. Williams.

The vehicle’s discovery led to the establishment of a perimeter and the eventual arrest of Capps.

Capps was booked into the Wabaunsee Co. jail on flee or attempt to elude, fleeing from justice, reckless driving, interference with law enforcement and aggravated battery on law enforcement.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family, friends and the community witnessed a historical moment after the first indigenous...
Countryside United Methodist Church welcomes first indigenous bishop
One man suffered an infection from a brown recluse spider bite about five years ago, after...
Pest control expert hospitalized by spider bite, now shares tips to avoid
Show us your chiefs!
SHOW US YOUR CHIEFS!
Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office badge
Father, son arrested following alleged meth lab fire at Pottawatomie Co. home
A dog owner in Kansas says he find out his pet ingested meth while walking in the park.
‘Shocked’: Dog rushed to vet clinic after ingesting meth at park

Latest News

FILE
Congressional leaders create Down Syndrome Task Force
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly attends Super Bowl 57 to watch the Chiefs bring home their second...
Kansas leaders congratulate Chiefs on Super Bowl 57 victory
Chiefs fans gather to watch big game
Chiefs fans gather to watch big game
Chiefs fans gather to watch big game
Chiefs fans gather to watch big game