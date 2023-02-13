Man wanted in Florida arrested following wrong way chase on I-70 in Kansas

WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A man wanted on violent felony warrants out of Florida has been arrested after leading officials in Kansas on a chase down the wrong way of Interstate 70.

The Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office says that on Thursday, Feb. 9, officials attempted to make contact with a driver on I-70 following traffic violations. When they requested the driver identify himself, he sped away.

The suspect, later identified through Wabaunsee Co. booking records as Brandon M. Capps, 36, continued to speed the wrong way down I-70 and put other drivers at risk.

The Sheriff’s Office indicated that air and ground assets were deployed to aid in the apprehension effort. However, the suspect remained on the loose. Officials also learned at this point that Capps had active violent crime felony warrants out of Florida.

Shortly after he arrived on the scene, officials said Sgt. Ralph Dunn found tire tracks that led off the interstate. He followed the tracks and found Capps’ abandoned vehicle.

“We were calling him bloodhound yesterday,” said Cpl. Williams.

The vehicle’s discovery led to the establishment of a perimeter and the eventual arrest of Capps.

Capps was booked into the Wabaunsee Co. jail on flee or attempt to elude, fleeing from justice, reckless driving, interference with law enforcement and aggravated battery on law enforcement.

