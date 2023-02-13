Man convicted in fatal towing accident

Rigo Phinney (left) and Dean Clelland (right)(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One of two men charged in a fatal towing accident has been found guilty.

A jury Friday found Rigo Phinney guilty on charges of involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving. The court Monday set a June date for sentencing.

Prosecutors say Phinney and Randy Clelland were using a pickup to tow a disabled pickup March 20th on Hwy. 24 at Meriden Rd. As they tried to turn north from the highway onto Meriden Rd., the chain they were using to pull came loose. A group of motorcycles was headed west at the time, and tried to avoid the trucks. One of the riders and his wife, Anthony and Tamara Vardys, were killed as they collided with the truck.

Clelland is bound for trial in June.

