Local police departments to enforce traffic safety around schools

CHAPMAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Local police departments will be out in force to ensure all drivers abide by traffic safety laws around schools in Kansas.

The Chapman Police Department announced on Monday, Feb. 13, that it - as well as many other law enforcement agencies in the state - will take part in a special enforcement campaign.

CPD noted that the enforcement campaign will happen about half an hour before school is in session and half an hour after it lets out.

Officials said they will be out in force and focused on seat belt usage, speeding and distracted driving, however, all traffic laws will be enforced.

CPD indicated that the campaign will be held between Feb. 20 and March 3 and officers will issue citations to anyone who refuses to obey the law.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.