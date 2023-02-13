LIVE: Eagles lead 24-14 over Chiefs at halftime

GLENDALE, Ariz. (WIBW) - The Chiefs won the toss and deferred, so Philadelphia had the ball first. The Eagles struck first with a one-yard QB sneak for a TD by Jalen Hurts, putting Philadelphia up 7-0.

Kansas City immediately answered back with a 75-yard drive of their own, capped off with an 18-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce, tying the game at seven apiece. This TD catch by Kelce was his 16th postseason touchdown catch of his career, putting him second in all-time postseason touchdown catches.

After a defensive three-and-out, the Chiefs respond by driving down the field, but the drive ended by Harrison Butker missing a 42-yard FG, leaving the score tied 7-7.

The Eagles had the ball moving into the second quarter. In the first play of the quarter, Jalen Hurts found A.J. Brown for a 45-yard passing touchdown. The extra point made the score 14-7 Philadelphia.

The Chiefs were stopped immediately. The Eagles pushed the ball to the Chiefs 46-yard line, but in a designed QB run, Jalen Hurts fumbled the ball. The fumble was recovered by Chiefs LB Nick Bolton for a touchdown, tying the score at 14.

Jalen Hurts subsequently redeemed himself, driving the Eagles down the field and taking it himself for a four-yard rushing TD, his second of the game. Eagles lead 21-14.

The next Chiefs drive ended with Patrick Mahomes limping off the field with an apparent right ankle injury. We’ll give updates as the night goes on.

The first half ended with an Eagles 35-yard FG, putting the Eagles up 24-14 at halftime.

