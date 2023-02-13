KU moves up to top 5, K-State stays put at No. 12 in latest AP poll

Kansas guard Gradey Dick puts up a shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball...
Kansas guard Gradey Dick puts up a shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Lane Gillespie
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Both the Jayhawks and the Wildcats did not fall in the latest AP Top 25 poll, with Kansas moving up four spots to No. 5 and K-State staying put at No. 12 despite losing Saturday.

The Jayhawks took care of business over the past week with an 88-80 win at home Monday vs. then No. 5 Texas and a 78-55 win at Oklahoma Saturday. This week, Kansas will face Oklahoma State in Stillwater Tuesday at 8 p.m. before heading back home with College Gameday coming to Lawrence to face No. 9 Baylor Saturday at 3 p.m.

The Wildcats started the week on a high note Tuesday with a big 82-61 win over then No. 17 TCU at home, but fell to Texas Tech on the road Saturday 71-63. K-State will stay on the road, heading to Norman to face Oklahoma Tuesday at 8 p.m. Then, they return home Saturday at 1 p.m. for a matchup against Iowa State.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family, friends and the community witnessed a historical moment after the first indigenous...
Countryside United Methodist Church welcomes first indigenous bishop
It is a Super Sunday for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman and guard Nick...
Chiefs players welcome Super Sunday babies
John "Jack" K. Vanier
K-State mourns loss of legacy rancher, leader
Show us your chiefs!
SHOW US YOUR CHIEFS!
Brandon Capps
Man wanted in Florida arrested following wrong way chase on I-70 in Kansas

Latest News

Fans gather for a rally in front of Union Station after a parade through downtown Kansas City,...
WATCH: KC leaders release Chiefs parade route for Wednesday
Kansas center Taiyanna Jackson (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
KU center Taiyanna Jackson earns Big 12 Player of the Week honors
FILE - Union Station, and the World War I Memorial in Kansas City
World War I Memorial offers parking, discount admission for Chiefs parade
Gov. Kelly Chiefs win
Always a Good Bet: Gov. donates sports wager winnings to 15 and the Mahomies