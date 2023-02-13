KU moves up to top 5, K-State stays put at No. 12 in latest AP poll

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Both the Jayhawks and the Wildcats did not fall in the latest AP Top 25 poll, with Kansas moving up four spots to No. 5 and K-State staying put at No. 12 despite losing Saturday.

The Jayhawks took care of business over the past week with an 88-80 win at home Monday vs. then No. 5 Texas and a 78-55 win at Oklahoma Saturday. This week, Kansas will face Oklahoma State in Stillwater Tuesday at 8 p.m. before heading back home with College Gameday coming to Lawrence to face No. 9 Baylor Saturday at 3 p.m.

The Wildcats started the week on a high note Tuesday with a big 82-61 win over then No. 17 TCU at home, but fell to Texas Tech on the road Saturday 71-63. K-State will stay on the road, heading to Norman to face Oklahoma Tuesday at 8 p.m. Then, they return home Saturday at 1 p.m. for a matchup against Iowa State.

