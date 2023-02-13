KU hires expert in repatriation efforts following discovery of ancestral remains

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas has hired an expert to aid it in its repatriation efforts after ancestral remains and objects of cultural importance were found in late 2022.

The University of Kansas has announced that Thomas Torma, an administrator who is well-versed in the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act, will join the team as its repatriation program manager on March 6.

In this role, KU indicated that Torma will coordinate NAGPRA compliance, consultations, repatriations and other activities as he manages the inventory and curation of Native American and Indigenous artifacts and remains university-wide.

“KU clearly understands the importance of developing meaningful relationships with tribes and tribal communities,” Torma said. “The opportunity to be part of a NAGPRA program that operates in that spirit is a once-in-a-lifetime chance that I am looking forward to engaging with.”

The University noted that hiring a repatriation program manager is among the steps it announced in December with initiatives to complete necessary steps to repatriate Native American human remains, funerary objects, sacred objects and objects of cultural patrimony that are in its possession.

KU said Torma will continue the work undertaken by Melissa Peterson, director of tribal relations, who started the work before a repatriation program manager was named.

“I am pleased with the care that Tom will bring to this work at KU,” Peterson said. “It is very important for me to ensure that our repatriation program manager had the Indigenous knowledge in addition to the NAGPRA knowledge in repatriation. He possesses a very unique skill set, and I am ready for him to lead the work we started.”

The University indicated that Troma will join the faculty as he comes from the University of California, Berkeley, as its NAGPRA liaison. During his time there, he oversaw the publication of 15 notices and the repatriation of more than 930 ancestors.

As a scholar and academic, KU noted that Torma taught and researched with institutions across the U.S. and the United Kingdom. He earned a bachelor of science in English and philosophy from the State University of New York - Brockport, followed by a master of science and doctorate in Celtic studies from the University of Edinburgh in Scotland.

