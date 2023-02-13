KU hires expert in repatriation efforts following discovery of ancestral remains

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas has hired an expert to aid it in its repatriation efforts after ancestral remains and objects of cultural importance were found in late 2022.

The University of Kansas has announced that Thomas Torma, an administrator who is well-versed in the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act, will join the team as its repatriation program manager on March 6.

In this role, KU indicated that Torma will coordinate NAGPRA compliance, consultations, repatriations and other activities as he manages the inventory and curation of Native American and Indigenous artifacts and remains university-wide.

“KU clearly understands the importance of developing meaningful relationships with tribes and tribal communities,” Torma said. “The opportunity to be part of a NAGPRA program that operates in that spirit is a once-in-a-lifetime chance that I am looking forward to engaging with.”

The University noted that hiring a repatriation program manager is among the steps it announced in December with initiatives to complete necessary steps to repatriate Native American human remains, funerary objects, sacred objects and objects of cultural patrimony that are in its possession.

KU said Torma will continue the work undertaken by Melissa Peterson, director of tribal relations, who started the work before a repatriation program manager was named.

“I am pleased with the care that Tom will bring to this work at KU,” Peterson said. “It is very important for me to ensure that our repatriation program manager had the Indigenous knowledge in addition to the NAGPRA knowledge in repatriation. He possesses a very unique skill set, and I am ready for him to lead the work we started.”

The University indicated that Troma will join the faculty as he comes from the University of California, Berkeley, as its NAGPRA liaison. During his time there, he oversaw the publication of 15 notices and the repatriation of more than 930 ancestors.

As a scholar and academic, KU noted that Torma taught and researched with institutions across the U.S. and the United Kingdom. He earned a bachelor of science in English and philosophy from the State University of New York - Brockport, followed by a master of science and doctorate in Celtic studies from the University of Edinburgh in Scotland.

For more information about KU’s repatriation efforts, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family, friends and the community witnessed a historical moment after the first indigenous...
Countryside United Methodist Church welcomes first indigenous bishop
It is a Super Sunday for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman and guard Nick...
Chiefs players welcome Super Sunday babies
Show us your chiefs!
SHOW US YOUR CHIEFS!
With "Super Bowl Bound" on the scoreboard behind them, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid,...
Reid’s last ride? Report says Chiefs coach has ‘decision to make’ following Super Bowl
FILE
Manhattan officials search for information in possible hit-and-run

Latest News

FILE
Kansas Legislators introduce bills to fight fentanyl crisis, increase penalties
FILE
Kansas legislators introduce bill to bar gender-affirming care for minors
FILE
$175 million earmarked to revamp K-State College of Agriculture
FILE
Sites in Kansas deemed hazardous among $1 billion cleanup effort