KU center Taiyanna Jackson earns Big 12 Player of the Week honors

Kansas center Taiyanna Jackson (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Kansas center Taiyanna Jackson (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By Lane Gillespie
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Women’s Basketball’s senior center Taiyanna Jackson was named the Big 12 Player of the Week for the second time this season, the conference announced Monday.

In the Jayhawks’ two wins over the past week, Jackson recorded a double-double in each game, including scoring a career high 24 points vs. Texas Tech Saturday.

Jackson currently leads the Big 12 in rebounds per game (11.2), field goal percentage (66.7%), double-doubles (16) and blocks (64). She also leads the Jayhawks in scoring with 15.6 points per game, which amounts for sixth-best in the conference.

Kansas will head to Morgantown to face West Virginia Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family, friends and the community witnessed a historical moment after the first indigenous...
Countryside United Methodist Church welcomes first indigenous bishop
It is a Super Sunday for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman and guard Nick...
Chiefs players welcome Super Sunday babies
John "Jack" K. Vanier
K-State mourns loss of legacy rancher, leader
Show us your chiefs!
SHOW US YOUR CHIEFS!
Brandon Capps
Man wanted in Florida arrested following wrong way chase on I-70 in Kansas

Latest News

Fans gather for a rally in front of Union Station after a parade through downtown Kansas City,...
WATCH: KC leaders release Chiefs parade route for Wednesday
Kansas guard Gradey Dick puts up a shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball...
KU moves up to top 5, K-State stays put at No. 12 in latest AP poll
FILE - Union Station, and the World War I Memorial in Kansas City
World War I Memorial offers parking, discount admission for Chiefs parade
Gov. Kelly Chiefs win
Always a Good Bet: Gov. donates sports wager winnings to 15 and the Mahomies