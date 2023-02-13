KU center Taiyanna Jackson earns Big 12 Player of the Week honors

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Women’s Basketball’s senior center Taiyanna Jackson was named the Big 12 Player of the Week for the second time this season, the conference announced Monday.

In the Jayhawks’ two wins over the past week, Jackson recorded a double-double in each game, including scoring a career high 24 points vs. Texas Tech Saturday.

Jackson currently leads the Big 12 in rebounds per game (11.2), field goal percentage (66.7%), double-doubles (16) and blocks (64). She also leads the Jayhawks in scoring with 15.6 points per game, which amounts for sixth-best in the conference.

Kansas will head to Morgantown to face West Virginia Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.