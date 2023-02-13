KC leaders release Chiefs parade route for Wednesday

Fans gather for a rally in front of Union Station after a parade through downtown Kansas City,...
Fans gather for a rally in front of Union Station after a parade through downtown Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs victory in the NFL's Super Bowl 54. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (KY3)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City leaders have released the map for Wednesday’s Chiefs Super Bowl parade, showing the route the team will make on their way to a rally at Union Station.

The parade will start at noon at Sixth Street and Grand Boulevard, working its way down Grand until finally heading west at Union Station. The rally at Union Station is estimated to begin around 1:45 p.m.

Below is the map released by the city:

Here's the Chiefs parade route for Wednesday in Kansas City.
Here's the Chiefs parade route for Wednesday in Kansas City.(City of Kansas City)

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family, friends and the community witnessed a historical moment after the first indigenous...
Countryside United Methodist Church welcomes first indigenous bishop
It is a Super Sunday for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman and guard Nick...
Chiefs players welcome Super Sunday babies
John "Jack" K. Vanier
K-State mourns loss of legacy rancher, leader
Show us your chiefs!
SHOW US YOUR CHIEFS!
With "Super Bowl Bound" on the scoreboard behind them, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid,...
Reid’s last ride? Report says Chiefs coach has ‘decision to make’ following Super Bowl

Latest News

‘Tap That Topeka’ brings hundreds downtown for beer festival
‘Tap That’ beer festival not returning for 2023
FILE
Kansas House Democrats remain committed to education, cannabis legalization
FILE
Wilsey pair arrested after Council Grove drug investigation
FILE - A view from downtown Great Bend
$850K made available to revamp downtown districts in Kansas
FILE
Local police departments to enforce traffic safety around schools