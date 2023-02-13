KC leaders release Chiefs parade route for Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City leaders have released the map for Wednesday’s Chiefs Super Bowl parade, showing the route the team will make on their way to a rally at Union Station.

The parade will start at noon at Sixth Street and Grand Boulevard, working its way down Grand until finally heading west at Union Station. The rally at Union Station is estimated to begin around 1:45 p.m.

Below is the map released by the city:

Here's the Chiefs parade route for Wednesday in Kansas City. (City of Kansas City)

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.