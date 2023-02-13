Kansas Senators challenge President’s plan to cancel student loan debt

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Both of Kansas’ U.S. Senators have filed a brief to challenge President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel federal student loan debt.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says that he and Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) recently joined colleagues to file an amicus brief to the U.S. Supreme Court in Biden v. Nebraska Department of Education v. Brown.

Moran indicated that the dual cases challenge the Biden administration’s plan to cancel student loan debt. The pair argued that the unilateral decision to forgive federal student loan debt is an overreach and circumvents Congress’ authority.

“The executive has failed in its constitutional duty to faithfully execute the law, exploiting the end of a pandemic to adopt policies at odds with those of the people’s representatives in Congress,” the senators wrote. “The cancellation program is contrary to law and the Constitution and reflects an unprecedented executive aggrandizement of the fiscal powers vested exclusively in Congress. Where the President has failed in his duty to faithfully execute the law, it is the province and duty of the court to remind him of that obligation.”

According to the Congressional Budget Office, Moran said the student loan cancellation plan before the Supreme Court is estimated to cost $400 billion in taxpayer dollars. This is on top of the pause of student loan repayment, which has been extended six times and cost taxpayers $195 billion.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments on both cases on Feb. 28.

To read the full amicus brief, click HERE.

