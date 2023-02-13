Kansas Legislators introduce bills to fight fentanyl crisis, increase penalties

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Legislators have recently introduced a handful of bills to combat the fentanyl crisis in the Sunflower State.

On Friday, Feb. 10, the Kansas Senate Committee on the Judiciary introduced Senate Bill 238 which would increase criminal penalties for drug-related crimes when the drug is fentanyl. It would create special sentencing rules for mandatory impression meant and additional prison terms for fentanyl-related crimes.

Legislators noted that the law would also apply if the drug is attractive to minors due to its appearance or packaging.

The bill suggests kicking the drug severity up for any fentanyl-related bust to a felony. Those caught with any amount of fentanyl will face an automatic prison sentence.

Also on Friday, the Committee introduced Senate Bill 240, which would amend the crime of aggravated endangering a child to increase penalties when fentanyl is involved.

The Kansas House Committee on Corrections and Juvenile Justice also introduced its own legislation to increase legal penalties for those caught with fentanyl. House Bill 2398 would increase criminal penalties for those caught manufacturing fentanyl. It would also allow a special sentencing rule to be made for cases of those who distribute fentanyl.

This bill would also require those caught with fentanyl to face an automatic prison sentence.

All three bills classify the possession of fentanyl as a level 1 felony, which would require a bond amount of $50,000. All three are also in the early stages of becoming a law and a hearing and votes are expected later this session.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.