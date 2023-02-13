Kansas legislators introduce bill to bar gender-affirming care for minors

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas legislators have introduced a bill that would bar gender-affirming care for minors and revoke the licenses of physicians who provide such services.

On Friday, Feb. 10, the Kansas Senate Committee on Federal and State Affairs introduced Senate Bill 233 which would bar gender reassignment services in Kansas and revoke the license of any physician who performs such aid. The authors have named the bill the Kansas Child Mutilation Prevention Act.

The legislation would allow civil action to be brought against any medical professional who provides gender-affirming care to any person under the age of 18 and would allow these patients an avenue for legal action up to 3 years after they turn 18.

The bill would not apply to any child born with a “medically verifiable disorder of sex development.”

Lastly, the act would allow the license of medical professionals who do provide gender-affirming care to be revoked under rules set forth by the Kansas Board of Healing Arts.

The bill is in the early steps of the legislative process. A hearing and vote are expected later this session.

To read the full text of the bill, click HERE.

