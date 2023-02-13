Kansas House Democrats remain committed to education, cannabis legalization

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In its 2023 Legislative Session Policy Platform, Kansas House Democrats will remain committed to education, cannabis legalization, tax reductions, women’s rights, LGBTQ protections and workers’ rights.

On Monday, Feb. 13, just over a month into the legislative session, Kansas House Democrats announce their platform to push for forward-thinking, constitutionally-driven legislation which secures the rights of all Kansans.

The body said that as far as education goes, it will pursue the freedom to gather knowledge and power. Members will vote to fully fund education, including special education and maintain funding for higher education. They will also vote to expand access to apprenticeship training programs and hope to address the teacher shortage to pursue retention solutions.

As far as Governor Laura Kelly’s plan to Axe Your Taxes, House Dems said they are on board to pursue financial stability. Members will vote to replenish the Local Ad Valorem Tax Reduction Fund, increase the Homestead Exemption from $40,000 to $60,000 and reclassify the Residential Property Assessment Rate from 11.5% back down to 9%. Members will also cut state sales taxes on food, personal hygiene products and over-the-counter drugs.

When it comes to women’s rights, House Democrats noted that they will pursue the freedom for women to make decisions about their own future. Members have committed to opposing restrictions on bodily autonomy and defending current protections afforded to Kansans.

As for workers’ rights, the body said it will pursue workers’ compensation reform as well as bring back local option prevailing wages. Members hope to convert the Kansas Public Employee Retirement System 3 retirees to a more fair retirement plan.

Turning toward LGBTQ protections, House Dems said they will pursue the right for Kansans to love and live without government interference. This will include a fight for the constitutional rights of all Kansans, regardless of identity.

Lastly, House Democrats have indicated they remain heavily committed to the legalization of cannabis in the Sunflower State. Members will vote to regulate and tax adult-use cannabis for both recreational and medical purposes.

In addition, Dems said the caucus will support Gov. Kelly’s goals to expand Medicaid, pass a tax holiday on school supplies and decriminalize the use and possession of fentanyl test strips. It will participate in discussions on childcare affordability that also arise from her task force.

