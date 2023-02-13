K-State hosts week of events to maximize power of social media

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University will host a week of events that will teach the community how to maximize the power of social media in the modern world.

Kansas State University says it will host the second annual K-State Social media Week from Feb. 13 - 17 to educate students, faculty, staff, alumni and the community about maximizing the power of social media.

K-State indicated that the week-long universitywide event is meant to bring students, educators and industry professionals together to provide insights and chances to maximize the power of social medial platforms.

In 2023, the University noted the event will feature multiple in-person and online panel discussions, presentations and unique chances to engage with professionals and content creation tools.

“Given the multitude of ways social media impacts not only college students’ lives but the world we all share together, taking a week to highlight and educate our K-State community about this powerful tool and topic seems especially relevant and timely,” said Thomas Lane, K-State vice president and dean of students.

Featured events will include:

Wednesday, Feb. 15, 11 a.m.-noon., Town Hall, 114 Staley School of Leadership: Panel discussion with K-State Vice President of Research David Rosowsky, K-State Dean of Libraries Joe Mocnik and more, regarding social media’s role in K-State’s forthcoming strategic plan to become a next-generation land-grant university.

Wednesday, Feb. 15, 4-5 p.m., 1088 College of Business Administration Building: Panel discussion about how college athletes can attract attention from brands on social media and drive successful NIL — name, image, likeness — partnerships, featuring Wildcat NIL, K-State quarterback Will Howard, Robbins Motors and public relations and brand communications experts.

Thursday, Feb. 16, noon-1 p.m., Forum Hall, K-State Student Union: Interactive presentation with writer, composer and viral content creator Julia Riew, highlighting student opportunity to use social media in strategic and creative ways to spotlight and engage in topics they care about.

“We all have issues we care about, and to lead change we need others to care too. Learning to creatively and strategically engage others builds our capacity to lead,” said Mary Tolar, dean of the Staley School of Leadership. “Understanding how to practice leadership through influential communications platforms like social media is critical to achieving the impact we seek — as professionals and as civic actors.”

As social media continues to offer new conveniences and present new challenges, K-State said it launched its inaugural Social Media Week in the spring of 2022. Nearly 500 students registered and attended to learn more about possible careers, personal branding and influencing, creative collaboration on social media, content creation and more.

“K-State Social Media Week provides an engaging opportunity to address emerging topics and issues brought about by the changing social media landscape and to be thoughtful about how we meet the challenges and opportunities of a digitally networked society,” said Greg Paul, director of the A.Q. Miller School of Media and Communication.

For a schedule of daily events and free online registration codes, click HERE.

