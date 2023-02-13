High Court finds lawyer for man convicted of multiple felonies to be competent

By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas High Court has found that the lawyer for a man convicted of multiple felonies gave competent representation and that all pleas he made were not coerced.

In the matter of Appeal No. 123,637: State of Kansas v. Dustin William Eugene Bilbrey, the Kansas Supreme Court says that before sentencing, Bilbrey moved to withdraw his o contest pleas to various felonies.

Court records indicate that Bilbrey claimed his defense counsel was incompetent and refused to provide him with all available video discovery. He also claimed the State coerced him into entering a plea agreement with threats to prosecute his brother on previous drug charges.

Kansas Department of Corrections records show that Bilbrey was convicted in 2021 of robbery, aggravated robbery, burglary and arson which happened in 2019.

Court records show that the Saline Co. District Court denied Bilbrey’s motion and a Court of Appeals panel affirmed the move.

On review, the Supreme Court said it also affirmed te decision and found that the district court did not abuse its discretion when it denied the motion to withdraw.

In a unanimous decision written by Justice Melissa Standridge, the Court said it held the district court applied the correct legal standard in a review of the claim of attorney incompetence and substantial competent evidence supports the factual determination underlying its decision that the plea was not coerced.

