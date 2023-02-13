Henne announces retirement following Chiefs’ Super Bowl win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Chiefs backup quarterback Chad Henne announced his retirement Sunday following Kansas City’s win in Super Bowl LVII.

Henne announced the retirement via Instagram.

Henne’s final NFL pass was a touchdown to Travis Kelce in the AFC Divisional win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He played 13 seasons in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars and the Chiefs.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.