Gas prices in Kansas down from previous day, still up from January

By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gas prices may be down from Sunday, but drivers in Kansas are still paying more at the pump than they were in January.

AAA reports on Monday, Feb. 13, that the national average price for a gallon of gas sat at $3.41. Meanwhile, in Kansas, the average was listed at $3.14. That’s down one cent from the previous day, four cents from the previous week and two cents from the previous year, however, it’s still about 24 cents more than the previous month.

AAA also indicated that the average price for a gallon of diesel gas in Kansas sat at $4.05 which is down three cents from the previous day and six cents from the previous week. The price is up four cents from the previous month and 44 cents from the previous year.

That average is still about $1.50 less than what Kansans were paying for unleaded gas at its record-breaking prices in June and $1.30 less for diesel.

AAA noted that the average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in the Manhattan area was listed at $3.17 and $3.96 for diesel. Those in the Capital City saw an average price of $3.14 for unleaded and $4.02 for diesel. In the Kansas City metro area, the average price for unleaded was recorded at $3.11 and $4 for diesel. Those in Lawrence saw an average of $3.09 for unleaded and $3.93 for diesel. Lastly, in Wichita, drivers saw an average of $3.02 for unleaded and $3.94 for diesel.

According to Gasbuddy.com, the cheapest prices for unleaded gas in Topeka could be found at Shell at 2525 SW 29th St. at $2.92 per gallon and Love’s Travel Stop at 1811 NW Brickyard Rd. for $2.94 per gallon. In the Manhattan area, drivers could fill up the cheapest at Casey’s at 329 Riley Ave. in Ogden for $3.09 per gallon. In Emporia, the cheapest prices could be found at the Valero on the Kansas Turnpike for $3.08 per gallon.

