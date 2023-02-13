Five-time cancer survivor goes to Super Bowl 57

GLENDALE, AZ. (WIBW) - Joe Mottlow is a five-time cancer survivor who is currently battling the disease for the sixth time.

His friends knew going to a Super Bowl was on his bucket list, so they brought him to Arizona for Super Bowl 57.

“I came all the way out here to the Super Bowl with two friends of mine who are bringing me out here for my first time for the Super Bowl,” said Mottlow.

“He’s quite the man, he’s beat cancer five times, he’s about to beat it six times,” said Mottlow’s friend Justin Carroll. “They gave him six months to live seven months ago, and he’s always wanted to go to the Super Bowl, so now he’s here.”

Though he’s from Chicago and was sporting a Bears jersey, he’s in Glendalde to cheer on the Chiefs.

