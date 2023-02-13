Emporia officials continue to investigate reports of shots fired

By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Emporia continue to investigate after multiple shots were fired in the city in early February.

KVOE reports that the investigation continues into reports of shots fired in east-central Emporia about a week after it was opened.

Officials indicated that around 4 a.m. on Feb. 6, reports were made that several gunshots were heard in the area of South and Market St.

No injuries were reported in the incident, however, officials reported that at least one parked car had been damaged. No suspect information has been released.

If anyone has information about the incident, they should report it to the Lyon Co. Communications Center’s non-emergency line at 620-343-4225 or the Lyon Co. Crime Stoppers at 620-342-2273.

