Emporia fire crews battle Sunday afternoon blaze

Crews battle a shop fire in Emporia on Feb. 12, 2023.
Crews battle a shop fire in Emporia on Feb. 12, 2023.(KVOE)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:00 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews in Emporia successfully extinguished a Sunday afternoon shop fire.

KVOE reports that Emporia Fire Department crews were dispatched to a reported structure fire in east Emporia around 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12.

Officials said they were called to 410 Cottonwood St. after witnesses reported hearing a loud “bang” before the blaze broke out.

Battalion Chief Eron Steinlage said crews arrived to find black smoke and flames bursting from the roof at the back of a shop next to a home. Crews quickly extinguished the blaze and kept it from spreading to nearby homes.

Steinlage noted that about a quarter of the shop’s interior was heavily damaged by the fire and 4 - 5 tires had been destroyed. Crews listed the cause of the fire as undetermined.

Officials indicated that no injuries were reported and traffic from Fourth to Sixth Ave. had been blocked as they battled the blaze.

