Derby teen hospitalized after Central Kansas rollover crash

By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One Derby teen is in the hospital after a serious rollover crash along a Central Kansas highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 3:40 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, emergency crews were called to the area of southbound Highway 56 and 270th Rd. with reporters of a single-vehicle rollover crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2004 Lexus LX470 driven by Silas E. Miller, 16, of Derby, had been headed south on the highway, when, for an unknown reason, the SUV went off the road to the right.

Officials noted that the SUV hit a field entrance which caused it to roll multiple times before it landed on its top.

KHP said Miller was taken to a nearby hospital with suspected serious injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

