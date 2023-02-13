Congressional leaders create Down Syndrome Task Force

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Leaders on Capitol Hill have created a bipartisan, bicameral task force to ensure the interests of those with Down Syndrome are protected in national legislation.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says he recently joined colleagues Sen. Bob Casey (D-Penn.) and U.S. Representatives Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA) and Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.) to launch the Congressional Down Syndrome Task Force during the 118th Congress.

“Through increased federal resources and great partners in the medical research field, Down syndrome research has improved significantly in recent years,” said Sen. Moran. “I am grateful to continue co-chairing the Down Syndrome Task Force to accelerate research on Down syndrome, including its connection to Alzheimer’s disease, and to promote policies that support individuals with Down syndrome and their families.”

Moran noted that the bipartisan, bicameral group is tasked to ensure the needs of the Down Syndrome community are a priority on Capitol Hill.

“I’m proud to be a co-chair of the bipartisan Down Syndrome caucus and bring attention to the experiences and potential of people with disabilities,” said Sen. Casey. “From expanding ABLE Accounts so people with disabilities can save for the future to phasing out the practice of employers paying subminimum wage, we have made progress in our mission to knock down the barriers that people with Down syndrome face. As we convene this Caucus, I know we are all committed to improving the lives of people with Down syndrome by working hand in hand with the Down syndrome community.”

Moran indicated that the task force wills serve as an informal group of members dedicated to increasing awareness about issues those with Down Syndrome face. The group will also work toward a common goal of promoting legislation and public policies to enhance the quality of life for those with Down Syndrome.

“My oldest son Cole was born with Down syndrome, and he is one of the greatest blessings in my life. Getting to see the world through Cole’s eyes has made me a better mom and a better legislator,” said Rep. Rodgers. “I’m reminded every day that the Down syndrome community is full of potential just waiting to be unleashed, which is why this task force is so important. Together, we can educate those around us and show the world that nobody is bound by the conditions of their birth.”

Moran noted that the task force is supported by three leading national Down Syndrome advocacy groups - the Global Down Syndrome Foundation, the National Down Syndrome Congress and the National Down Syndrome Society.

