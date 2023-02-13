Community, business leaders show students impact of African American professionals in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka school wanted to show its students examples of success as part of its Black History Month education.

Robinson Middle School hosted its ‘Culture Shock’ event Monday, inviting community and business leaders to speak with students about their experiences. Teachers say the guests showed their students how African American professionals are making an impact in the community.

“We want them to know that there are jobs and positions they can do,” Robinson Teacher Michael Kates said. “There are positions and things that are open to them. a lot of these people have done incredible things in their fields, and we want students to understand they can do these incredible things as well.”

Culture Shock is the school’s first day in a week full of events recognizing and celebrating Black History Month.

