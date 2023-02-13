Chiefs Super Bowl parade celebration planned for Wednesday, Feb. 15

Fans gather for a rally in front of Union Station after a parade through downtown Kansas City,...
Fans gather for a rally in front of Union Station after a parade through downtown Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs victory in the NFL's Super Bowl 54. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (KY3)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:28 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The plans were drawn up for a parade if the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII.

Following a 10-point comeback, the Chiefs won their third Super Bowl title in franchise history, a thrilling 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The parade will kick off at 12 p.m. and last approximately 1.5 hours.

A rally will begin at approximately 1:45 p.m. in front of Union Station and the National WWI Museum and Memorial north lawn, lasting about one hour, according to the Kansas City Sports Commission.

City officials have not yet released a parade route, although it is likely to be similar to recent Royals and Chiefs of parades of going down Grand Boulevard from the downtown business district and into the Crossroads.

The expected number of attendees is at least 500,000.

The City of Kansas City has said that Thursday, Feb. 16 will serve as a backup day, should Wednesday not work out for any reason, such as weather.

You can sign up to receive notifications from ALERTKC by texting “KCPARADE” to 888-777.

ALSO READ: With the Chiefs Super Bowl win, KCPS cancels classes for Wednesday

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family, friends and the community witnessed a historical moment after the first indigenous...
Countryside United Methodist Church welcomes first indigenous bishop
It is a Super Sunday for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman and guard Nick...
Chiefs players welcome Super Sunday babies
Show us your chiefs!
SHOW US YOUR CHIEFS!
With "Super Bowl Bound" on the scoreboard behind them, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid,...
Reid’s last ride? Report says Chiefs coach has ‘decision to make’ following Super Bowl
FILE
Manhattan officials search for information in possible hit-and-run

Latest News

Crews battle a shop fire in Emporia on Feb. 12, 2023.
Emporia fire crews battle Sunday afternoon blaze
13 News This Morning At 6AM
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Chad...
Henne announces retirement following Chiefs’ Super Bowl win
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, middle, and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, left,...
Reid squashes retirement rumors following second Super Bowl win