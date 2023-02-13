Chiefs fans line up outside State Farm Stadium

By Katie Maher
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLENDALE, AZ. (WIBW) - Chiefs fans got excited for the big game while lining up outside State Farm Stadium hours before kickoff.

“I just feel like our times finally here. You know we went through all the heartbreak and being so close and just not ever quite making it there,” said one fan, reflecting on the franchise’s recent success.

“It’s a dream come true. I mean obviously Andy Reid has brought winning to the chiefs. We’ve been in the playoffs, you know, AFC Championship, five years in a row. It’s incredible now we’re the hated team,” said another.

A BIG QUESTION IN THE BACK OF A LOT OF PEOPLES MINDS.. IS THIS THE START OF A DYNASTY? PEOPLE TOSSING THAT WORD AROUND THIS WEEK.. 3 OUT OF THE LAST FOUR SUPER BOWLS THE CHIEFS HAVE BEEN AT SO WE ASKED SOME FANS WHAT THEY THINK ABOUT THAT.

Some fans told 13 Sports whether they think this is the start of a new dynasty in the NFL.

“I mean they said if Mahomes wins his second in four years, I mean you kinda have to call it a dynasty,” said one fan. “I mean never in a million years did I think the Chiefs would ever be a dynasty. Just because never in my lifetime did they make it in the Super Bowl until all of a sudden I guess they started a dynasty. So he’s gotta win!”

“Yeah we’re starting in the right direction, and we’ll be back and see a lot of us now,” said another.

All these Chiefs fans are just excited to get things started in the Super Bowl.

“I couldn’t be more excited. I won tickets the other night so I wasn’t even planning on being here, so this is amazing,” said one fan.

“This will be my fourth Super Bowl, and the last one was in Miami, and I won that one,” said one man. “Did not go to Tampa Bay, and I’m excited to take one home in Arizona here.”

