Chiefs fans gather to watch big game

By Alex Carter
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With the Chiefs playing for a championship on Sunday for the third time in the last four years, fans were eager to see their team on the biggest stage in sports.

“We were season ticket holders for 34 years. Started out when they would win 2 or 3 games a year. So to come in here now when they lose 1 or 2 games a year is amazing,” Chiefs fan Kirby Chilton said.

Lifelong Chiefs fan Kirby Chilton says he has his own unique tradition when watching his team play.

“We come out here to all the games and sit in this particular table wearing this particular shirt. But we’re not superstitous, no,” Chilton said.

But not everyone who came out to watch the game was rooting for the Chiefs.

“I wanted to see the Chiefs lose real bad cause I’m a Bengals fan. So let’s go Eagles, fly Eagles, go,” said Julius Jackson.

“Everyday, that’s all I hear, ‘Go Chiefs,” Jackson said.

