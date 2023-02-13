Chiefs complete comeback, win Super Bowl 57

GLENDALE, Ariz. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs win their third Super Bowl in franchise history, defeating the Eagles 38-35.

The Chiefs won the toss and deferred, so Philadelphia had the ball first. The Eagles struck first with a one-yard QB sneak for a TD by Jalen Hurts, putting Philadelphia up 7-0.

Kansas City immediately answered back with a 75-yard drive of their own, capped off with an 18-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce, tying the game at seven apiece. This TD catch by Kelce was his 16th postseason touchdown catch of his career, putting him second in all-time postseason touchdown catches.

After a defensive three-and-out, the Chiefs respond by driving down the field, but the drive ended by Harrison Butker missing a 42-yard FG, leaving the score tied 7-7.

The Eagles had the ball moving into the second quarter. In the first play of the quarter, Jalen Hurts found A.J. Brown for a 45-yard passing touchdown. The extra point made the score 14-7 Philadelphia.

The Chiefs were stopped immediately. The Eagles pushed the ball to the Chiefs 46-yard line, but in a designed QB run, Jalen Hurts fumbled the ball. The fumble was recovered by Chiefs LB Nick Bolton for a touchdown, tying the score at 14.

Jalen Hurts subsequently redeemed himself, driving the Eagles down the field and taking it himself for a four-yard rushing TD. Eagles took the 21-14 lead.

The next Chiefs drive ended with Patrick Mahomes limping off the field with an apparent right ankle injury, but he was able to continue to play.

The first half ended with an Eagles 35-yard FG, putting the Eagles up 24-14 at halftime.

The Chiefs possessed the ball to begin the second half. The Chiefs score with a one-yard TD run by Isiah Pacheco, capping off an 11-play, 75-yard drive, cutting the Eagles lead to 24-21.

After a fumble returned for a touchdown was called back, the Eagles took advantage, but the Chiefs held the Eagles to a 33-yard FG, giving Philly a 27-21 lead.

To start the 4th quarter, the Chiefs take their first lead of the game, thanks to a five-yard TD pass from Mahomes to Kadarius Toney, making the score 28-27 Chiefs.

The Chiefs then forced Philadelphia to punt the ball, which Toney returned all the way to the Eagles five-yard line. The 65-yard punt return by Toney is the longest punt return in Super Bowl history. Three plays later, Mahomes found Skyy Moore for a five-yard touchdown pass, giving the Chiefs a 35-27 lead with nine minutes remaining.

The Eagles scored quickly, only knocking four minutes off of the clock, capping it off with a two-yard TD run by Jalen Hurts. The 2-pt. conversion was good, tying the game at 35.

The Chiefs received the ball with nearly five minutes remaining. They’d drive down the field, run down the clock, and Harrison Butker would hit a 27-yard field goal to take the lead with eight seconds remaining.

On the final play, the hail mary fell short, ending the game.

QB Patrick Mahomes finished completing 21 of 27 passes for 182 yards and three TD’s. RB Isiah Pacheco led with 76 rush yards on 15 carries, plus a touchdown. TE Travis Kelce led in receiving with 81 yds. on 6 catches and a TD.

