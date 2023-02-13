Anna p.s. returns to Compass Point in NOTO

Ahead of her Feb. 17 performance at Compass Point in NOTO, Anna p.s. shares her talents in our studio
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An indie folk music favorite returns to Topeka this week.

Anna p.s. appears Friday in the North Topeka Arts and Entertainment district. She stopped in to visit with Eye on NE Kansas ahead of her performance.

Anna said she’s finally getting back out on the road for shows following the COVID pandemic. She’s appeared at Compass Point: Home of Dirty Girl Adventures previously, and is looking forward to being back.

The show is Friday, Feb. 17 at Compass Point: Home of Dirty Girl Adventures, 800 N. Kansas Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the show at 7 p.m. Tickets are just $5.

Watch the video to hear a bit of Anna’s original music.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family, friends and the community witnessed a historical moment after the first indigenous...
Countryside United Methodist Church welcomes first indigenous bishop
It is a Super Sunday for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman and guard Nick...
Chiefs players welcome Super Sunday babies
John "Jack" K. Vanier
K-State mourns loss of legacy rancher, leader
Show us your chiefs!
SHOW US YOUR CHIEFS!
Brandon Capps
Man wanted in Florida arrested following wrong way chase on I-70 in Kansas

Latest News

Live at Five
Anna p.s. performs her original music on Eye on NE Kansas.
Anna p.s. returns to Compass Point in NOTO
Rigo Phinney (left) and Dean Clelland (right)
Man convicted in fatal towing accident
Mike Kagay discusses continued case backlogs stemming from the COVID pandemic during an...
Shawnee Co. DA discusses court backlogs, fentanyl, juvenile justice