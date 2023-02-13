Anna p.s. returns to Compass Point in NOTO

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An indie folk music favorite returns to Topeka this week.

Anna p.s. appears Friday in the North Topeka Arts and Entertainment district. She stopped in to visit with Eye on NE Kansas ahead of her performance.

Anna said she’s finally getting back out on the road for shows following the COVID pandemic. She’s appeared at Compass Point: Home of Dirty Girl Adventures previously, and is looking forward to being back.

The show is Friday, Feb. 17 at Compass Point: Home of Dirty Girl Adventures, 800 N. Kansas Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the show at 7 p.m. Tickets are just $5.

Watch the video to hear a bit of Anna’s original music.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.