Advocacy group calls on Kansas lawmakers for gun safety bill

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local advocacy group declared their message Monday to Kansas lawmakers.

More than a hundred volunteers from Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America gathered at the Statehouse, calling for common sense gun laws.

At the forefront of their calls is that for a ‘Safe Storage Bill’ that would place responsibility on adults to keep their guns out of the reach of children.

“I grew up in a household with guns,” Group member Shannon Little said. “But they were always stored safely. They were always locked. I want that for all kids in Kansas.”

This was the group’s first time meeting in person.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.