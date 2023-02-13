Advocacy group calls on Kansas lawmakers for gun safety bill
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local advocacy group declared their message Monday to Kansas lawmakers.
More than a hundred volunteers from Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America gathered at the Statehouse, calling for common sense gun laws.
At the forefront of their calls is that for a ‘Safe Storage Bill’ that would place responsibility on adults to keep their guns out of the reach of children.
“I grew up in a household with guns,” Group member Shannon Little said. “But they were always stored safely. They were always locked. I want that for all kids in Kansas.”
This was the group’s first time meeting in person.
