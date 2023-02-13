Advocacy group calls on Kansas lawmakers for gun safety bill

More than a hundred volunteers from Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America gathered at the...
More than a hundred volunteers from Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America gathered at the Statehouse, calling for common sense gun laws.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local advocacy group declared their message Monday to Kansas lawmakers.

More than a hundred volunteers from Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America gathered at the Statehouse, calling for common sense gun laws.

At the forefront of their calls is that for a ‘Safe Storage Bill’ that would place responsibility on adults to keep their guns out of the reach of children.

“I grew up in a household with guns,” Group member Shannon Little said. “But they were always stored safely. They were always locked. I want that for all kids in Kansas.”

This was the group’s first time meeting in person.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family, friends and the community witnessed a historical moment after the first indigenous...
Countryside United Methodist Church welcomes first indigenous bishop
It is a Super Sunday for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman and guard Nick...
Chiefs players welcome Super Sunday babies
John "Jack" K. Vanier
K-State mourns loss of legacy rancher, leader
Show us your chiefs!
SHOW US YOUR CHIEFS!
Brandon Capps
Man wanted in Florida arrested following wrong way chase on I-70 in Kansas

Latest News

Robinson Middle School hosted its 'Culture Shock' event Monday, inviting community and business...
Community, business leaders show students impact of African American professionals in Topeka
Fans gather for a rally in front of Union Station after a parade through downtown Kansas City,...
WATCH: KC leaders release Chiefs parade route for Wednesday
Kansas center Taiyanna Jackson (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
KU center Taiyanna Jackson earns Big 12 Player of the Week honors
Kansas guard Gradey Dick puts up a shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball...
KU moves up to top 5, K-State stays put at No. 12 in latest AP poll