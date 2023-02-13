$8.9 million gift makes scholarship available for Catholic students in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A gift of $8.9 million from a late pair of alumni has made a new scholarship opportunity available for Catholic students in Topeka to further their education.

The Hayden Catholic High School Foundation announced on Friday, Feb. 10, that it has launched a new Topeka Catholic Parish Post-Secondary Scholarship program. The scholarship is meant to support students of Topeka parishes who seek to further their education in college or technical schools.

The Foundation noted that the scholarship is meant to provide financial aid to students who are committed to their faith and want to pursue a degree or trade.

Hayden indicated that the scholarship has been made possible by the generosity of its founders, the late Walter J. and Geraldine N. Michaelis - 1940 graduates from Capitol Catholic which was the name of the school a the time. The pair grew up in poverty and through hard work have been able to make the opportunity possible.

Officials said the scholarship will be administered by the Foundation according to guidelines set up by the Michaelis’. the donation amount totals $8.9 million and is the largest in the school’s history.

The Foundation said the scholarship will be awarded to students who show strong academic achievement, financial need and a commitment to their faith. Qualification information can be found in the request for an application form. The timeline for decisions is as follows:

Feb. 10 - Request for Application Form opens.

April 10 - Application and all additional required documents due.

May 5 - The Selection Committee will meet to review applicants and make final selections.

May 15 - Finalists will be contacted.

To request an application, click HERE.

