$850K made available to revamp downtown districts in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around $850,000 has been made available to bring life and vibrancy back to downtown districts throughout the Sunflower State.

Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland announced on Monday, Feb. 13, that a new round of Historic Economic Asset Lifeline grants will make $850,000 available to revamp historic Kansas buildings.

Lt. Gov. Toland noted that the HEAL Program is funded by the Department of Commerce and Patterson Family Foundation to provide grants to small communities statewide to revitalize downtown buildings.

Toland indicated that the program has been designed to bring downtown buildings back into a productive space for:

New or expanding businesses

Housing

Arts and Culture

Civic engagement

Childcare

Entrepreneurship

“Downtowns throughout Kansas are already making dramatic and visible improvements because of this popular program,” Toland said. “Our partnership with the Patterson Family Foundation is creating even more opportunities for communities to bring their historic buildings back to life and strengthen their local economies.”

The Lt. Gov. said the program is meant to close financial gaps in the restoration of underutilized properties and make downtown districts more economically vibrant. Applicants are required to show that submitted projects have the potential to drive local economies.

Toland indicated that eligible applicants are also required to be organizations that apply on behalf of building owners and can include designated Kansas Main Street programs, economic development organizations, cities, counties, nonprofits and local community foundations.

Toland also noted that private building owners should contact local organizations to work together on the application and find buildings that are strong candidates for the program. Buildings should be underutilized, valuable to the historic fabric of the downtown district and have a feasible plan for adaptive reuse.

“Contributing to the HEAL program alongside the Department of Commerce is a natural fit for our foundation’s mission,” said Lindsey Patterson Smith, President of the Patterson Family Foundation. “Downtown areas are often the heart of communities of all sizes, and we believe rural downtown spaces especially will benefit from improvements to their beauty, safety, and greater accessibility.”

Toland said that HEAL matching grants will be awarded for either facade or building construction projects. Communities that have received a previous HEAL grant are not eligible this round.

The Lt. Gov. also said proof of matching funds from the building owner will be required at the time of the application. Applications will remain open between Feb. 13 and March 31. Award notifications will be made at the end of May.

For more information about the HEAL program, click HERE.

