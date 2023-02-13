$175 million earmarked to revamp K-State College of Agriculture

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A $25 million grant for $175 million in combined funds will completely revamp Kansas State University’s College of Agriculture to bolster the future of the state’s economy and workforce.

Kansas State University announced on Monday, Feb. 13, that it was awarded $25 million through the Kansas Department of Commerce’s Challenge Grant program to aid in an infrastructure project in the College of Agriculture.

K-State noted that the Kansas Legislature challenged state educational institutions to leverage privately earned money with the state funds at a 3-1 ratio for facilities construction and renovation projects. The focus would be to attract and retains students and build the state’s workforce through increased enrollment.

The University indicated that it met the challenge and raised $75 million in private donations to compete for the maximum award available - a single award of $25 million.

“I want to say thank you to every donor, from the individual or family to our agricultural industry partners, for their generous gifts, and I want to express my gratitude to Governor Kelly, Secretary Toland and the Kansas State Legislature for their award and belief in the future of the university and the state’s agricultural industry,” said Ernie Minton, dean of the College of Agriculture and director of K-State Research and Extension.

In December, K-State said it met the private funding threshold and will now net $125 million for agricultural infrastructure improvements.

“We are so thankful for the generosity and support of our state, industry and commodity leaders, alumni, friends and donors who are united by our vision to lay this incredible foundation for economic growth and job creation for Kansas,” said Richard Linton, president of Kansas State University. “This investment in the university greatly contributes to how we will be able to prepare our students and faculty with the most innovative skills and tools needed to succeed and lead within this critical industry — and it is an investment that will benefit the people of Kansas and beyond for decades to come.

“I want to thank the coordinated leadership provided by the university, the college and the KSU Foundation for their work to meet and achieve the state’s challenge grant expectations,” added Linton.

The University noted that the project will provide new and improved teaching spaces for more than half of all students in the College of Agriculture and will eliminate about $56 million in deferred facilities maintenance.

“These innovation centers are the beginning of what we expect to be a long-term, sustained initiative to improve and enhance Kansas’ signature industry, of which the challenges are global and complex. At K-State, we do not shy away from the big issues,” said Minton. “The College of Agriculture’s vision is, and will continue to be, collaborating with partners to solve these challenges to positively impact the world.”

K-State indicated that the College of Agriculture infrastructure project is the first for its new interdisciplinary approach to develop solutions and educate and train future leaders to move agriculture forward and benefit Kansas. The buildings will position the college to attract students and faculty focused on expanding next-generation research and working closely with the private industry.

“This is a giant step forward in addressing an ambitious infrastructure project for our globally recognized College of Agriculture,” said Greg Willems, president and CEO of the KSU Foundation. “We want to thank our generous donors who believe in this project and helped us achieve this match.”

The University said agriculture drives the state’s economy and generates about $76 billion each year. About 14% of the state’s workforce supports the agriculture industry and a recent survey found almost one-third of respondents expected the workforce to increase and plan to add additional full-time employees.

K-State indicated that construction and renovation projects will begin on campus mid-2023 with all phases expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

