1 year after the start of war, Topekans reflect on efforts to help Ukrainian refugees

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly 1 year ago on February 22, 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine displacing many families with over 1,600 Ukrainian refugees finding their way to the United States last year. 22 of those families now call Topeka their home. These families needed help adjusting to life in the capitol city and they found it.

“If we would be able to raise 100 thousand right now, I can bring another 40 families to Topeka. The demand is huge,” said Yana Ross. Ross leads the Ukrainian Refugee Task Force for the Greater Topeka Partnership.

“Being able to see the kids smiles and being able to provide the peace,” said Ross, “and for them no bombing, heat and water and electricity and a place with a roof over their heads. It’s been huge.”

But Yana isn’t the only one offering help. Many different churches, charities and volunteers also are ready to do their part. Father Nikolai Meyers is the priest at Saints Peter and Paul Orthodox Church in Topeka.

“It is an encouragement to me to see the outpouring of concern and love that the greater Topeka community has shown to strangers,” said Fr. Meyers. “A lot of the work is done through a Facebook page. So in a sense there are organizations involved but there is no kind of one clear structure here.”

La Vetta Westphal-Rolfs and her husband Verne are part of that help through the Learning for Life Center in Topeka. 6 months ago they purchased a home. Instead of moving in, they collected donations and hosted a garage sale.

“4 months later, we still haven’t lived in our house because we allowed it to be a giant garage sale where Ukrainian families could shop for free,” said Westphal-Rolfs, “and we also had an opportunity for people to donate money and if they came to our sale, they would maybe donate $500 and take a vase.”

Rymma Kandypka is among those those sales have helped. She moved to Kiev following Russia’s 2014 invasion. This time, she came to the United States.

“All of them all the time give to me a piece of this life and this love,” said Kandypka. “This gift from each other, I think very very rich.”

Kandypka came to Topeka with her son, but left her daughter and husband in Ukraine.

“I am safe in this place, but some people, no,” said Kandypka. “I hope and I pray to God to have peace in Ukraine and give peace in Ukraine.”

As mentioned, this is a community-wide effort with dozens of organizations involved. Below you can find links to the groups we spoke with for more information. You are encouraged to contact your local church or organization to see how they are involved, if at all.

Saints Peter and Paul Orthodox Church located at 2516 SW Huntoon St. Topeka, KS 66604. Office: (785) 217-5457.

Learning for Life Center located at 1709 SW Randolph Ave, Topeka, KS 66604. Office: (785) 357-7585.

TopCity Supports Ukraine private Facebook group.

