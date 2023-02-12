Woman hospitalized after SUV goes airborne, crashes into barbed wire fence

CUBA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Cuba was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after her SUV went airborne, spun and crashed into a barbed wire fence.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:55 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, emergency crews were called to 260 and Shady Rd. - about 3 miles south of Cuba - with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2021 GMC Terrain driven by Amber Cherney, 22, of Cuba, had been headed south on 260 Rd. when the SUV swerved and went into the ditch. From there the vehicle hit a field entrance and became airborne for a short time.

KHP noted that the SUV landed on the south side of the field entrance and crashed into an embankment. The vehicle then spun 180 degrees and hit a barbed wire fence where it came to a stop.

Officials said Cherney was taken to Republic Co. Hosptial with suspected serious injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

