Wichita teen hospitalized after thrown from vehicle during police chase

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita teen is in the hospital after he was thrown from the vehicle he was driving allegedly attempting to outrun police when it flipped off the interstate and into a creek.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, emergency crews were called to the area of northbound I-135 and 125th St. following a police chase.

Officials indicated that a 1997 Ford Thunderbird driven by Dakota S. Ferran, 18, of Wichita, had been attempting to elude law enforcement on northbound I-135. As he attempted to pass several vehicles on the right-hand shoulder, they said he lost control and started to slide left.

KHP indicated that the Thunderbird crashed into a metal guardrail and continued to flip. Ferran was ejected from the vehicle before it crashed into a creek.

Ferran was taken to Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Hospital in Wichita with suspected serious injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.