Wichita teen hospitalized after thrown from vehicle during police chase

Kansas Highway Patrol
Kansas Highway Patrol(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita teen is in the hospital after he was thrown from the vehicle he was driving allegedly attempting to outrun police when it flipped off the interstate and into a creek.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, emergency crews were called to the area of northbound I-135 and 125th St. following a police chase.

Officials indicated that a 1997 Ford Thunderbird driven by Dakota S. Ferran, 18, of Wichita, had been attempting to elude law enforcement on northbound I-135. As he attempted to pass several vehicles on the right-hand shoulder, they said he lost control and started to slide left.

KHP indicated that the Thunderbird crashed into a metal guardrail and continued to flip. Ferran was ejected from the vehicle before it crashed into a creek.

Ferran was taken to Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Hospital in Wichita with suspected serious injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family, friends and the community witnessed a historical moment after the first indigenous...
Countryside United Methodist Church welcomes first indigenous bishop
One man suffered an infection from a brown recluse spider bite about five years ago, after...
Pest control expert hospitalized by spider bite, now shares tips to avoid
Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office badge
Father, son arrested following alleged meth lab fire at Pottawatomie Co. home
Darren James Denter, 49, of Old Monroe, Missouri, is behind bars after officials in Dickinson...
Nearly 200 lbs of marijuana, 1,000 candy bars seized in Dickinson Co. bust
Frye's Auto Repair is located at 1320 SW Auburn Rd.
Topeka auto repair shop celebrates 40 years

Latest News

John "Jack" K. Vanier
K-State mourns loss of legacy rancher, leader
FILE
One minor prounounced dead following crash in Southwestern Kansas
It is a Super Sunday for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman and guard Nick...
Chiefs players welcome Super Sunday babies
FILE
Topeka man arrested following overnight armed robbery, assault