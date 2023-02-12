Washburn’s new Dancing Blues head coach also cheers for Chiefs

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Grace Ellrich, a Topeka native, is an NFL cheerleader for the Kansas City Chiefs but that’s not all.

Ellrich has been cheering for the Chiefs for the past two years now and she was recently hired as the new head coach of the Washburn’s Dancing Blues.

To learn more about Ellrich and her journey, it’s included in 13 Sport’s special Title Talk: Chiefs Back to the Big Game

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family, friends and the community witnessed a historical moment after the first indigenous...
Countryside United Methodist Church welcomes first indigenous bishop
One man suffered an infection from a brown recluse spider bite about five years ago, after...
Pest control expert hospitalized by spider bite, now shares tips to avoid
Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office badge
Father, son arrested following alleged meth lab fire at Pottawatomie Co. home
Darren James Denter, 49, of Old Monroe, Missouri, is behind bars after officials in Dickinson...
Nearly 200 lbs of marijuana, 1,000 candy bars seized in Dickinson Co. bust
Frye's Auto Repair is located at 1320 SW Auburn Rd.
Topeka auto repair shop celebrates 40 years

Latest News

Chiefs fans tailgate on the day before the Super Bowl
Chiefs fans find a way to tailgate in Glendale before the big game
Chiefs fans tailgate on the day before the Super Bowl
fans tailgating 2/11/23
13 Sports' Kaie Maher talks with Lance Leipold about his former player, Kyron Johnson, playing...
Coach Leipold reflects on seeing his former player play in the Super Bowl
13 Sports' Katie Maher talks with Voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus ahead of Super Bowl 57
13 Sports talks with Mitch Holthus ahead of Super Bowl 57