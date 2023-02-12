Washburn splits, upsets Central Oklahoma

By Lane Gillespie
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Washburn Ichabods basketball teams were in action Saturday. The women fell to Central Oklahoma 73-62. The men upset the 6th-ranked Bronchos 75-55.

The women’s matchup was close after three quarters, with the Bronchos leading 55-51, but the Ichabods trailed heavy late en route to the loss.

Natalia Figueroa led the ‘Bods with 13 points. Central Oklahoma center Aspen Williston recorded a triple-double, finishing with 14 pts., 10 rebounds and 10 blocks.

The women’s team is now 9-14 (5-12 MIAA) on the season.

The men’s game was all Washburn from start to finish, as the Ichabods led 30-22 at the half and outscored the Bronchos 45-33 in the 2nd half, handing Central Oklahoma their third loss of the season.

Washburn’s Levi Braun led the way with 20 points, including shooting 6-8 from behind the three-point line.

The men’s team is now 12-11 (9-8 MIAA) on the year.

Both teams will stay home to face Northwest Missouri State Tuesday at Lee Arena. Women will play at 5:30 p.m. and the men play at 7:30 p.m.

