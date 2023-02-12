Topeka man arrested following overnight armed robbery, assault

By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after he allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint and assaulted him overnight.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office announced on Sunday, Feb. 12, that Howard R. Quigley, 24, of Topeka has been arrested following an aggravated robbery incident in the 9000 block of SE California Ave.

On Saturday, officials said they received a 911 call from a man who said he had just been robbed at gunpoint. He said he was driven to the area by a person he knew.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that the man reported that Quigley had pointed a gun at him and hit him in the head multiple times. He also fired a round into the ground.

The man told officials he was able to run away and call 911.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, the Sheriff’s Office said deputies found Quigley in the 3400 block of SW Burlingame Rd. and he was arrested. He was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on aggravated robbery, aggravated battery and aggravated assault.

Officials noted that the incident remains under investigation.

