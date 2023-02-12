Sunday night forecast: A great Monday, rainy Tuesday, snow Wednesday night

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Many spots made 60 degrees this afternoon with winds a little breezy from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph. A cold front slid into North-Central Kansas this afternoon and lowered temperatures slightly, but still nice in the 50s earlier today. That weak cold front will pass through Northeast Kansas tonight and will create a chilly night in the upper 20s. Light south winds rebound for Monday though and temperatures are once again nice in the upper 50s and low 60s under mostly sunny skies. Storm #1 arrives Monday night after midnight bringing widespread rainfall to Northeast and North-Central Kansas ending Tuesday afternoon.

Plan for rain Tuesday morning and scattered thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon (non-severe). Rain entirely comes to an end late Tuesday afternoon and Valentine’s Day evening plans shouldn’t have to deal with any rain. We are still tracking a snowstorm possibility for Wednesday night into Thursday. The latest data suggests that areas north of I-70 in northern Kansas will see the highest snowfall totals, possibly 4+ inches. The exact track of the storm could still swing either farther north or south, but northern Kansas continues to be in the bullseye.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows around 30 degrees. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Plan for the rain out the door Tuesday morning. Any Valentine’s Day plans through the early afternoon Tuesday will likely need to plan for the rain and possibly some scattered thunderstorms mixed in. The rain should come to a complete end by the late afternoon Tuesday and any dinner plans Tuesday evening shouldn’t have to contend with rain. Rainfall amounts will be decent between 0.50″-0.75″ with isolated spots picking up a full inch.

New data has come in for Wednesday night and a strong snowstorm is still in the cards. The trend lately has been a northward shift placing the heaviest snowfall totals in northern Kansas where up 4 inches of snowfall is possible at this time. Should the storm shift farther south or even farther north, then the heaviest “snow zone” will shift along with it. EARLY EASTIMATES would suggest between 1-2″ along I-70 and potentially 4+” near the Highway 36 corridor in northern Kansas. This will change.

Afterwards, Friday is chilly in the mid 30s and we gradually warm to the 40s by Saturday and the 50s on Sunday next weekend. The following week also presents a decent chance for moisture during the middle of the week in Northeast Kansas. Let’s hope for the drought’s sake that all things pan out good for Kansas, especially out west.

