Sunday forecast: A couple nice days ahead, storm #1 arrives Tuesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Yesterday was nice in the low 50s and today will be great in the upper 50s, maybe even 60 degrees. Southwest winds today will be a little breezy so any outdoor plans should prepare for winds at 10 to 15 mph, not unbearable. If you have plans to watch the KC Chiefs game today or have plans to be outside to watch, there shouldn’t be any weather complications. Enjoy the game and let’s hope for a Chiefs victory! Monday continues to be warm and then we get an areawide rainfall Tuesday.

Taking Action:

Prepare for a rainy morning and midday come Valentine’s Day. The rain should come to an end by the afternoon for most areas so the good news is that your evening plans shouldn’t have to contend with any rain. We are tracking a potential winter storm next Wednesday night into Thursday. Things to keep in mind: The track, timing and amounts are still not dependable to begin planning now. We do know that the heaviest snow will be on the northern side of the storm system which RIGHT NOW is forecast to pass through Kansas. At this time, heaviest amounts are taking aim north of I-70 in northern Kansas.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid-upper 50s. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows around 30 degrees. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Storm #1 arrives Monday after midnight and should end by Tuesday afternoon. Valentine’s Day plans in the morning should plan for the rain while anything later in the day shouldn’t be dealing with the rain, especially around dinner time. Rainfall totals for Tuesday all said and done will be between 0.50″ to 1.00″ of rain areawide. This will be a nice moderate to heavy rainfall for Northeast and North-Central Kansas.

Storm #2 is stronger and colder than storm #1. This means some areas will be dealing with a snowstorm next Wednesday night and Thursday. Storm #2 should bring a rain and snow mix to the area Wednesday evening before turning to all snow overnight Wednesday into Thursday. The latest data continues to suggest that the best chance for seeing the heaviest snow will be north of I-70, especially closer to the Kansas-Nebraska state line where several inches are possible. It will also be windy and therefore blowing snow and drifting snow could be a concern for storm #2.

Afterwards, Friday is chilly in the mid 30s and we gradually warm to the 40s by Saturday and the 50s on Sunday next weekend. The following week also presents a decent chance for moisture during the middle of the week in Northeast Kansas. Let’s hope for the drought’s sake that all things pan out good for Kansas, especially out west.

8-day forecast (WIBW)

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.