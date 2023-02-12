Stores stock up on Chiefs gear ahead of biggest game of the year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On the eve of the biggest day of the American sports calendar, stores around the area are stocking up on as many Chiefs items as possible.

“Preparing for the big game, it gets pretty crazy around here. Everyday we get shipments with tens, almost a hundred boxes. And so we’ve got tag them all, receive them all, put them all into our system. And then we got to put them out for the public to grab them,” said Cooper Hight, sales associate at Rally House.

If the Chiefs win on Sunday, the store will have gear all ready to go the same night.

“We have a few boxes ready to go the night before, and then the rest of the stuff comes in the next day. So we have a few shirts for if they win tomorrow night. We will have a couple boxes of pre-prints ready to go and we’ll open the doors right after the game’s over,” Hight said.

Cooper says the demand has already been through the roof.

“It’s been crazy, we’ve been doing tons of business. I remember the first day after they won the AFC game, we had people waiting outside the door and our shipment kept getting delayed so we were like ‘it’s gonna be here in 30 mins’ and then we had like 30 people lined up.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.