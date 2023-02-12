Reid’s last ride? Report says Chiefs coach has ‘decision to make’ following Super Bowl

With "Super Bowl Bound" on the scoreboard behind them, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, center, celebrates with Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark, left, after they beat the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL AFC Championship playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Andy Reid has hit the coaching lottery. Sunday night, the Kansas City Chiefs’ head coach will conclude his sixth season coaching quarterback Patrick Mahomes and fifth with the star as his starting QB.

Still, according to a report from FOX’s Jay Glazer Sunday ahead of Super Bowl LVII, Reid could walk away after the big game.

Glazer said Reid told him he’s trying to enjoy these trips to the Super Bowl now more than in the past.

“In the past I would just go business, business and I wouldn’t really look at certain things to enjoy them,” Glazer said the Chiefs coach told him.

Reid told Glazer that he stayed up until 5:30 in the morning after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game two weeks ago.

“I’m not getting any younger, I still have a young quarterback and I have a decision I have to make after this game,” Glazer said Reid responded when asked if a win over the Eagles would make retirement a possibility.

