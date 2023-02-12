One minor prounounced dead following crash in Southwestern Kansas

FILE
FILE(Pixabay)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIBERAL, Kan. (WIBW) - One minor is dead following a single-vehicle rollover crash on a rural southwestern Kansas highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, emergency crews were called to the area of milepost 17 on southbound Highway 83 - about 4 miles north of the K-51 junction - with reports of a fatality crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Felipe Gutierrez, 17, of Syracuse, had been headed north on the highway around a curve. For an unknown reason, they said the Jeep left the road and went onto the north shoulder.

Officials noted that the Jeep then overcorrected and skidded to the side into the southbound lanes before it crashed into a ditch where it continued to skid and then rolled before it crashed onto its wheels.

KHP said Gutierrez and two other juvenile passengers were taken to a local hospital with suspected serious injuries, one other juvenile passenger was taken with suspected minor injuries. The last juvenile passenger in the Jeep was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials indicated that three of the passengers, including the juvenile who passed away, were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash while Gutierrez and one other passenger were.

