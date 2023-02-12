Nominations open for next Shawnee Co. district judge

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nominations have opened for residents of Shawnee Co. to vie to fill a district judge seat that will soon be vacant.

Kansas Courts says that the Third Judicial District Nominating Commission has opened nominations to fill a district judge vacancy that will be left by the swearing-in of Judge Rachel Pickering to the Kansas Court of Appeals. The Third Judicial District covers Shawnee Co.

To be considered for a district judge, state law requires nominees to be at least 30 years old, admitted to practice law in the state and have been engaged in that practice for at least five years and be a resident of the judicial district at the time of taking office and while holding it. The Commission will appoint the next district judge.

The Court reminded residents that nominations are required to be accompanied by a nomination form and be submitted electronically or via paper copy. The deadline to submit nominations for this vacancy and supporting documents is at noon on Friday, March 10.

Following the nomination deadline, the Court said the commission will meet to interview nominees at 9 a.m. on Monday, April 3, at the Shawnee Co. Courthouse in Topeka. Interviews will be open to the public.

After a new judge serves one year in office, state law requires time to stand for a retention vote in the next general election to retain the seat. If retained, the judge wills serve a 4-year term.

