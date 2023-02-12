No. 12 Kansas State upset on the road against Texas Tech

Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Lane Gillespie
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Tex. (WIBW) - The 12th-ranked K-State Wildcats fall to Texas Tech in a stunning upset in Lubbock 71-63.

The game started back and forth between the two teams, with Texas Tech having the lead at halftime 33-26.

In the second half, Kansas State cut it to within one point on multiple occasions, but couldn’t come back. The Wildcats finished shooting 35% on the floor and committing 23 turnovers.

Markquis Nowell led K-State with 18 points.

Up next, the Wildcats will head home to face Oklahoma Tuesday, Feb. 14. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m.

