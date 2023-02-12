Missouri man killed in Riley County crash

By Alex Carter
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 9:43 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 60-year-old Missouri man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon on I-70 near Junction City.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, Brian Butts, 60, of Bridgeton, Missouri, was travelling west on I-70 when, for an unknown reason, he crossed the center median and went through the eastbound lanes. The driver’s vehicle struck a concrete culvert and was launched into the air before landing overturned its front end.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash log indicates he was not wearing a seatbelt.

