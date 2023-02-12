Manhattan officials search for information in possible hit-and-run

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Manhattan are looking for information after a man was left with serious injuries following a suspected hit-and-run over the weekend.

The Riley County Police Department announced on Sunday, Feb. 12, that officials are in search of information about a suspected hit-and-run that happened overnight which left a 30-year-old man in critical condition.

Officials indicated that they were called to the 4700 block of Skyway Dr. around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday after a man was found by the side of the road with injuries consistent with trauma from a vehicle.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

