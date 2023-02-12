Leavenworth woman hospitalized after minivan hits tree, rolls

WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Leavenworth woman was sent to the hospital after the minivan she was driving hit a tree and rolled.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 73 and Hollingsworth Rd. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2005 Chrysler Pacifica driven by Natacha L. Barbour, 36, of Leavenworth, was headed north on the highway when she lost control of the vehicle and went off the road to the right.

KHP noted that the minivan then hit a tree and rolled.

Officials said Barbour was taken to Overland Park Regional Hospital with suspected minor injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

